Obaseki disclaims all disengagement letters to Ambrose Alli Varsity workers

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclaimed all disengagement letters issued in the last couple of weeks to workers in the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, insisting that they are illegal, null and void.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the governor has ordered an investigation of the issue, noting that action would be taken swiftly on anyone culpable.

Osagie said, “The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclaimed all disengagement letters issued in the last couple of weeks to workers in the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, insisting that they are illegal, null and void.

“The governor maintains that his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare in the university remains sacrosanct and hasn’t sanctioned this action.”

The governor’s media aide added, “He has ordered an investigation of the issue and action would be taken swiftly on anyone culpable.“The state government assures that it upholds the interest of the university workers and would continue to position the state as a suitable place to live and work.”