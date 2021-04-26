Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin congratulated UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, who hails from Edo, for retaining the coveted world title.

Obaseki stated this in a statement, commending him for always showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world.

Usman, at the weekend, defeated his rival, Jorge Masvidal, in a rematch with a vicious second-round knockout, to retain the UFC welterweight championship.

“I congratulate our own Kamaru Usman for retaining his title as the undisputed welterweight champion of UFC.

“The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ once again shines brightly as an Edo Star, showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world.

“He has again put his name on the short list of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“I celebrated the undisputed champion for his agility, vigour and confidence, commending him for always showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world.

“We are proud of his achievements and wish him more victories in his career,” he said. (NAN)

