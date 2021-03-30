Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has condemned the vandalism of some facilities of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by unknown persons in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki condemned the act on Tuesday in Benin when he received the TCN Manager in Edo, Mr Isaac Okpe, who paid the governor a courtesy visit.



According to him, as government we are very concerned about the incident of the vandalism, and what struck me is why will people go out to vandalise such facilities with such a high risk.

“Why will they take such risk, was it deliberate or sabotage? There is need to report the incident to the IGP and also the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS).



“We need to know the purpose why they engage in such risk. If you recall about four years ago, we set up a committee to look at the menace of settlement of where these equipment are sited, because some communities were claiming that they were not paid.

“I think that what we should do is to revisit that report again to enable us get to root of the issue,’’ he said.



The governor assured that his administration would engage local vigilante to protect all the TCN facilities across the state, adding that electricity has enough value in the state.

“These your assets are of great value to us in Edo and it will continue to be of great value, we are using electricity to grow our businesses in the state.

“We are really sorry about the vandalism, and it is something that is not acceptable, the governor said.



Earlier, the TCN manager in the state, Mr Isaac Okpe, thanked the governor for his support, also used the occasion to congratulated him on his election victory and the tribunal victory.

“We want to thank you for your collaboration and support that made the construction and energizing of Etsako 132/33kv substation a reality.

“We also want to solicit your support in tackling the menace of vandalism of our equipment.



“On 18th of March, 2021, unknown persons vandalised five units of our towers (T313 – T317) on Benin – Irrua Okpella 132KV line at Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.



“We are presently back feeding Etsako substation from Ajaokuta, this is affecting the quality of power supply in these areas.

“We are here to ask for your support in galvanizing the security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders in the state to protect TCN facilities in their respective areas, he said. (NAN)

