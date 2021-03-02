Obaseki celebrates Adeboye at 79

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has celebrated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 79th birthday.

Obaseki stated this in a congratulatory message he signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin.

He said that Adeboye had inspired millions of people across the world and would continue to be a shining light of the gospel.

He said ”I celebrate with you as you turn 79 years today.

“Continue to inspire millions of people across the world with your infectious virtue of humility and your unique insight into the word of God.

“We wish you many more years of good health and faithful service in God’s vineyard.” (NAN)