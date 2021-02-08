Obaseki bids farewell to outgoing AIG in charge of  Zone 5 in Edo

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin bid farewell to the outgoing Assistant Inspector-General (AIG), Zone 5, Mr Shola David, as he retires from active service. Obaseki made this known when he received David on a courtesy visit to Edo Government House, Benin. According to him, we are very glad to have him in our midst, even though he barely spent less than six months as AIG in charge of the zone. His contribution within that short period was quite remarkably immense.

“We are lucky to have him during the electioneering. You will recall that the whole world was expecting a breakdown of law and order in Edo, a week leading to the elections. “But with the kind of professionalism he displayed as an officer, he was able to help put things under control. We also worked very closely with him during the #EndSARS protest.

“We thanked God for his presence, his maturity and the experience he brought to bear during those very trying days; he has also helped us in restoring law and order to the state. “He has spent 35 years in service, and he has to retire even though he is not tired. He has come to bid us farewell and I want to us this opportunity to thank you on behalf of the government and the good people of the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the outgoing AIG, David, commended the governor for his support which he said enabled him to achieve remarkable success during his short period he served in the state. “I came in here at the time you were about having the gubernatorial election and the whole world was somehow apprehensive on what was going to happen.

“But to God be the glory and with the professionalism and skills of the officers and men deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, the election went well.

“Then, we had the #EndSARS protests, and with your support also we were able to overcome it. I want to commend you,Sir, for your support for the zone. I want to appeal to you to extend same support to the next AIG, ” he said. (NAN)