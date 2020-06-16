Obaseki announces resignation from APC after meeting with Buhari’s Chief of Staff – Official account

Share the news













…Deputy Gov, Shaibu also resigns from party

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the action was a fallout of a battle that arose from his refusal to subvert the will of the people for the interest of a “predatory group of godfathers and political thugs”, according to an official statement.

The governor, who addressed journalists, after meeting with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, noted that he shall pursue his aspiration for a second term in office on another platform.

In a statement, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, who gave an official account of what transpired said Governor Obaseki’s resignation came as result of his resolve to continue the battle to protect the resources of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.

Newsdiaryonline reports that details of what transpired between the Chief of Staff and Obaseki were not available.

However,it could be recalled that the Chief of Staff also met with a delegation of APC NWC members led by Adams Oshiomhole at the Presidential Villa,Monday.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman to Obaseki also revealed that the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has also resigned from the APC.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, APC Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area, he said, “I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.

“Please note that this resignation takes immediate effect,” he added.

