Obaseki accepts Ogie’s resignation, appoints Eboigbe as Edo SSG

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Joseph Eboigbe as the new Secretary to the Edo State Government after the resignation of Osarodion Ogie.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie said the governor accepted the resignation after Ogie stepped down from his position to pursue his ambition to run as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

According to him, “The governor thanks Ogie for his commitment and loyalty to the vision of building a vibrant and prosperous State championed by his administration in the last seven years.

“Governor Obaseki wishes Ogie the best in his aspirations and trusts that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in pursuing his quest to serve Edo people.

According to him, “The governor has also approved the appointment of Mr. Joseph Eboigbe as the new Secretary to the State Government.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

He added: “Eboigbe served as former Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget and Economic Planning and later as Commissioner for Finance.

“He takes over as Secretary to the State Government to now run the final lap and continue the Governor’s Finishing Strong agenda.“Eboigbe, a chartered accountant, had a 15-year stint at Deloitte before venturing into public service. He holds an Msc in Leadership and Strategy from the London Business School.”