Obasanjo’s Secretary received invitation to Inauguration Ceremonies – Presidency

#TrackaNigeria -The Presidency has debunked claims that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was not invited to the recent Presidential Inauguration and Democracy Day celebrations.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said the former President Obasanjo, “owes an answer to Nigerians on his absence from the 2019 Presidential inauguration and Democracy Day celebration” .According to Shehu, the former President’s “claim that he was not invited or he did not receive an invitation cannot be sustained.”

He said since the claim was first made, elements in the polity that have deliberately and consistently been trying to lead the country toward polarization have cashed in on it, throwing all manner of rubbish at the Buhari Presidency.

According to the Presidential Spokesman, “The fact remains that the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha wrote on May 16th, 2019 to: ‘His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, Former President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Agbe L’Oba House, Quarry Road, Ibara, P.O.Box 2286, Abeokuta, Ogun State.’

He continued, “The invitation was sent to Chief Obasanjo’s known forwarding address, detailing out all the major events, and the invitation cards were delivered by a reputable courier company as confirmed.

“The receipt of the letter and invitation cards as delivered by the courier company was confirmed by Mr. Taiwo Ojo, the long standing Personal Secretary to the former President.”

According to Shehu, “If, in the circumstance, Chief Obasanjo did not see or receive the letter and invitation cards as published by Vanguard newspaper (Page 16, June 16, 2019) and several other news platforms, then the former President needs to find out what is happening with his own secretariat.

“The government office did its job diligently and should not be blemished for no reason.”

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

