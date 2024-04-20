Obasanjo’s ex aide urges N/A to remove obstacles to recalling elected representatives





Amb. Ejike Eze, fomer Senior Special Assistant on Protocols and Security to former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged National Assembly to remove obstacles that make it difficult for constituents to recall their non-performing elected representatives

Eze who was the Senatorial Candidate for All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu North Senatorial District during 2023 general elections made the call in Nsukka on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen on why some elected leaders have failed to give their people effective representation.

He attributed to fact that those elected know recall section in the constitution had rigorous processes and technicalities that made it difficult for constituents to succeed in recalling a non performing elected leader.

“If you check records since 1999 many constituencies and districts have attempted to recall their non performing representatives in national assembly or state assembly but they met brick wall midway.

“This is because of the rigorous processes and technicalities in the recall section of the constitution.

“So if we want elected leaders to perform, offer effective and efficient representations that will bring democracy dividends to the people, all obstacles and technicalities in recall should be removed through constitution amendment,”he said.

Eze explained that he is one of those that believed that, when someone elected to represent the people failed to perform within two years of his/her election, such person should be recalled and replaced with another person.

“That was why during my senatorial campaign in 2023, I told my district people to recall me if after two years I did not meet their expectations.

“If I have won that election to represent the district, if by two years I did not perform based on my campaign promises I will not even wait for people to kick-start recall process but I could have resigned to save my face from shame.

“As career diplomate who worked 33 years in Federal Civil Service , served as Senior Special Assistant to former President Obasanjo on Protocols and Security.

“As well as travelled to so many countries on diplomatic missions ‘my word is my bond’, “he said.

The career diplomate said until obstacles and technicalities in recall process were removed the issue of elected leaders pocketing palliatives given to them to give their people as well as diverting of money meant for constituency projects development would continue to be handled by these self-centered leaders with impunity.

“I don’t understand reason why one elected by people will decide to divert or sell palliatives given to him/her by government for his people.

“Some state or national lawmakers collect millions of naria from government to carry out constituency projects in their areas but at last the money is diverted to their personal pockets because they know recalling them is a hercules task,”Eze said.

Eze said his experience during the 2023 general elections from some politicians, electoral officers, security agencies and political party supporters shown that the country still had a long way to achieve credible, free and fair elections.

“Majority of politicians in the country and their supporters still practice the politics of do or die because they want to win by all means.

“I thanked God, I survived the onslaught of professional politicians during the 2023 general elections,”he said .