A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Sen. Ighoyota Amori, says former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance at a PDP rally in Ogun recently does not amount to his return to partisan politics.

Amori said in Abuja that the action only demonstrated that Obasanjo remained a statesman, who always meant well for the country.

The former president was reported to have appeared at the rally of Mr Oladipupo Adebutu, a governorship aspirant in Ogun. The campaign was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

He was quoted to have told the aspirant and supporters that “I am just passing by and decided to say hello and wish you well.”

Amori described Obasanjo as “a man of principle who will always criticise whatever is wrong and laud what is good’’.

He said that while in PDP, the former president criticised the party when he observed that things were going wrong, especially when the party disregarded the agreement to zone the 2015 presidential ticket to the North.

He said that Obasanjo had genuine interest in the affairs of the country, and had continued to show it without pretending.

“When Obasanjo sees a good thing or conduct, he identifies with it. When he sees what is bad he distances himself from it.

“So, what he did in Ogun state signified that the PDP is doing what is right.

“I am sure that by the time a presidential candidate of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) emerges, if it is suitable to Obasanjo, he will identify with the person.’’

On PDP in Delta, Amori said that the state had remained a stronghold of the party and that it had very high chances of winning elections there in 2019.

“There is no local government in Delta that you will go without seeing PDP presence there. It will be difficult for another party to take power from the PDP in the state.’’

On speculations that former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, was contemplating to dump PDP for APC, he said that the party stakeholders were aware and had begun talks with him.

He said that the leaders were reaching out to Uduaghan to jettison the idea, adding that he was being reminded that whatever he grievances may be, he should remember the “goodnights’’ he had had in PDP.

“All we are saying is that all the issues being raising can be addressed. When he was the governor, he addressed issues, so he should remain in the `family’ for the issues to be addressed.’’

Amori also commended the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for his commitment to executing landmark projects, replicated across the state in spite of limited resources.

“There is no doubt that Okowa is doing his best and has been very fair in the distribution of amenities across Delta.

“If it is renovation or construction of new schools, they are everywhere. If it is road construction, it is everywhere.

“This is why they call him the `road master’ because the roads are everywhere.

“I think the man is doing his best within the resources available and he is addressing so many issues at the same time,’’

Amori listed construction of massive drains to control flood as one of the landmark projects by Okowa administration, adding that people in Asaba, the capital, now celebrated the disappearance of flood in the city.

“Flooding in Asaba and other parts of the state was so intense until there was a proper study by the government of Okowa to do something more serious and what he has done now is unbelievable.

“With the depth of the drains, the flood is being even buried in the ground and are being channelled to the rivers.’’

Reacting to recent Supreme Court judgement which cleared Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, of wrongdoing in the false declaration of assets charges against him, Amori said Saraki had every cause to celebrate.

“From the day Saraki emerged as the Senate President, they have subjected him to all sorts of undemocratic treatments, kicking him from one court to the other.

“In fact, they have even labelled him an armed robber, not only him but also his state governor.

“This is a man who was born with silver spoon, a man who was governor for eight years, to now become an armed robber in Offa, Kwara state. Don’t you think that is funny?

“Three years have been wasted pursing Saraki for nothing. Can you imagine that they went into his record of when he was governor 15 years ago?

“When a man gets such kind of judgment, he has reason to say everything he wants to. In fact, he has not said anything.’’ (NAN)