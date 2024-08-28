Obasanjo  world’s most documented   president —Foundation

By Joshua Olomu

Mr Nyaknno Osso, founder and president of Biographical Legacy and Research Foundation BLERF), on Wednesday said that former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo is the world’s most documented president of his era.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit by the leadership of the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), FCT chapter on his 70th Birthday at BLERF Centre in Abuja.

According to Osso, who served as the Special Assistant on Library, Research and Documentation to Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, the former president is globally documented because of his leadership role in Africa.

He said the octogenarian, who served as Nigeria’s head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as president from 1999 to 2007, has hundreds of publications, including books and journals about him.

“In the course of working with Obasanjo, at a certain time I counted over 320 books, and journals on him.

“No American president had that kind of record, no British Prime Minister or any other nation had that kind of documentation.

“I have visited about 550 libraries both in Nigeria, Africa, the UK, and in the U.S because I have passion for books, records and history.

“Every country we travelled to, the President would say go to major libraries or the documentation centres , ask for things on Nkrumah, Mandela, and myself and I would always get materials on him.

“I believe Obasanjo is the most informed African alive, apart from being documented, he is versed and dynamic and once he sets his mind to do something, he will do it.

“He is a thinker who tries to find new ways of doing things and I think every president should be humble enough to consult with him because he has contacts all over the world,” he said.

Osso, who also served as the pioneer Executive Secretary/Project Coordinator of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Foundation (OOPLF), said BLERF was conceived to be a historical and biographical repository for Nigerians.

He said as he clocks 70 years, plans were underway to open the centre as a one-stop research point for scholars, historians, journalists, and researchers who wanted comprehensive and accurate information about Nigeria.

“Before now, we have only been giving our information online but henceforth, we are going to open it up for people to come and do research.

“Researchers, historians, diplomats, whatever information they want we have it here and that is why we need support from the government, corporate bodies and individuals.

“I have collected information for the past 52 years from all over the world, and they are here in books and written forms and that is why we want to digitise them.

“I am now 70 years old and have put my energy into doing things to develop Nigeria, and I think it is time for my country to support me, “ he said.

Earlier, Chukwudi Eze, Chairman of ANA, Abuja, who led the delegation on the visit, lauded Osso for his passionate commitment to nation building.

“I have known the president of BLERF as a friend and have seen him engage the challenges of his life, and I have seen him overcome them.

“You cannot work for Obasanjo if you are not good, you cannot last eight years with him if you are not good ,and this man has been part of his team now for 25 years,” he said.

NAN reports that BLERF is acclaimed as the first-in-Nigeria biographical information database built to showcase the nation’s history, achievers and heroes dating from 1861.

Its founder and president is acknowledged as the pioneer of mass media research and documentation in Nigeria following his groundbreaking publication in 1990; “Newswatch Who’s Who in Nigeria”.

The publication was the first-ever authoritative, comprehensive Biographical Encyclopedia in the country.(NAN