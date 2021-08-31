Obasanjo urges Nigerians to look inwards, develop local content

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday urged Nigerians to always look inwards and develop local content to move country forward in spite of its current challenges.

Obasanjo said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

He said this in response to a question on “Utah Micellar Transdermal” product  presented to him by developer,  Dr Jonathan Obaje, a Nigerian Scientist based in Singapore.

NAN reports that product developed by Obaje, former President of Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO), Singapore (Asia), for treatment of Arthritis as well as body and joint pains.

Obasanjo said: “We need to know what we have; one of our problems we do not even know what we have.

“First, we need to know what we have.  We need to know their effectiveness.

”I appreciate my brother Obaje who based in Singapore and who keeps replenishing me with Urah product.

“It takes care of joints as you grow old and it has helped me improve very well.

“It very good and relieves me of what I call pains of old age.”

Obasanjo described product as bio-technology-based and a stable emulsion with natural extracts capable of delivering a concentration of medication seamlessly through human skin.

He stressed need for adequate investment in local content development to promote self-reliance among Nigerians in particular, and Africans in general.

transdermal product a non-greasy and odourless therapy for degenerative diseases common in U.S., Japan, and Singapore. (NAN)

