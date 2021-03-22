Obasanjo to be part of Onitsha City Marathon in September, organisers say

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The edition of Onitsha City Marathon (OCM) has been scheduled to hold on Sept. 25 at Onitsha in Anambra, an said on Monday in Awka.

Philip Balepo, the Head of Media and Publicity of OCM, who disclosed this in a statement also said President Olusegun Obasanjo would be part of the event.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden edition of the Onitsha City Marathon was held on Oct. 5, 2019 as the first international marathon South-East of Nigeria.

It had participants from more 25 international and 700 Nigerian marathoners.

Balepo said Obasanjo, who was appointed the Grand Patron of OCM, had last weekend endorsed the marathon.

He quoted Obasanjo, who received the OCM Organising Committee in his abode, as saying he would personally flag off the race in Onitsha in September.

“The act of exercise is good for the body and soul, which has been part of the President’s daily routine.

“The elder statesman has accepted to be the Grand Patron of Onitsha City Marathon.

“He expressed his concern and support for OCM and Nigerians who special interest in the physical fitness, especially the youths.”

Balepo added that the 2021 edition of OCM would come with a lot of goodies, making it far the initial edition.

“We will have board games, like scrabble, chess, Ayo and checkers for schools, as well as a bicycle race,” he said.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the OCM is an initiative of the Onitsha School, under the leadership of Prof. Olusegun Sogbesan.

It has the aim of discovering and harnessing the abundant sports talents of the teeming youths of Onitsha metropolis.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,