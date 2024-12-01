Obasanjo tasks Plateau residents on unity, love

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on residents of Plateau to unite and love one another, to overcome all challenges currently bedevilling the state.

By Patience Aliyu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on residents of Plateau to unite and love one another, to overcome all challenges currently bedevilling the state.

Obasanjo made the call at the thanksgiving organised by the 16 members of the State’s House of Assembly, sacked by the Appeal Court.

The thanksgiving held on Sunday at the Headquarters Church of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo was in Jos to participate in the three-day Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival organised by the Plateau Government.

NAN also reports that Obasanjo was the Guest of Honour at the event, while former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, served as the Special Guest of Honour, respectively.

The former Nigerian leader called on Plateau residents to shun political, religious and tribal differences, and support the peace initiatives of the current administration in the state.

“I’m here to give encouragement; we all know that without unity and love for one another, we can’t make progress in any human endeavours.

“We must manage our diversity to have peace because peace is fundamental to achieving progress, security, equity and justice.

“Mr governor, you have brought love, equity and justice into your government; you have shown love to those who wish you well and those who do not, and that makes you a good leader .

“This is why I want to encourage all citizens of this state to support the governor in order to move the state forward,”Obasanjo advised.

The former president specifically commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for organising the unity carol, adding that the move would lay a solid foundation toward achieving lasting peace and tranquility in the state.

Obasanjo, who thanked Mutfwang for inviting him, Gowon and other notable Nigerians to the state, promised to support him to succeed.

Earlier, Mutfwang, thanked Obasanjo for honouring the invitation to participate in the historic event, in spite of his tight schedule.

Mutfwang explained that the carol seeks to unite the people under the banner of God through songs of praise and worship.

He called on the residents of the state to continually pray and support his administration to succeed.

NAN recalled that the court of appeal sacked 16 lawmakers elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the state assembly were in 2023.

The court, who also sacked all federal lawmakers elected under the platform of PDP, cited lack of structure in the party as rationale for its decision.(NAN)