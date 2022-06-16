Obasanjo, Rwanda President to attend global leadership conference in Dubai

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, would be guest speakers at the forthcoming Global Leadership Conference, slated for July 20 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Regional Manager, International Operations for GText Homes, Miss Abisola Awosanya, confirmed the speakers’ attendance during a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is organised by GText Homes, a global Real Estate Company.

Awosanya said Grant Cardone, an International Real Estate Entrepreneur and Founder, 10X Movement, would also be part of the speakers at the conference.

According to her, at the end of the leadership conference, participants would be able to have a grip on their organization’s leadership system.

She noted that the interaction with the leaders around the world would enable them to have an understanding of their corporate governance system.

Awosanya explained that the motive of the leadership conference was for participants which includes leaders of corporate organizations, political leaders and influencers, to understand that leadership and business go hand in hand.

According to her, we saw clearly that in spite of educational priorities in terms of certification what makes a leader is not what you learn in the classroom.

The regional manager said that was why the organizer invited someone like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as one of the speakers because he was a brilliant and a great leader of repute to facilitate such an event.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is one of the speakers at the Global Leadership Conference. The conference is calling for people who thrive to become better leaders.

“The leadership conference will be taking place in Dubai on July 20 with the theme: “The Winning Digital”, she said.

Similarly, Mrs Temitope Ajibewa, Managing Director, Stephen Akintayo Consulting, said as part of the events slated alongside the leadership conference is the Global Wealth Conference , also put together by GText Homes.

According to Ajibewa, it is a business conference happening in four locations around the world in different days starting from July 16 in Dallas, United States of America, in London, Dubai and Lagos with the same speakers.

She noted that the event has targeted personnels would have option to view online as it was a hybrid conference.

She said: “We have people around the world that need to learn what we have so if you are here you get online view and if you are abroad too, you get to come into the hall and learn as well.

“So the motive of this global wealth conference is for political leaders and business leaders in the world who want to remain relevant in the global world of business to learn from those that have worked hard, to come and acquire more knowledge from them.”

Ajibewa said they would be profiling participants that register for the leadership conference because leadership is all about how many people they have been able to impact and the level of influence in their group.

She said interested participants could get more details on their website www.globalwealthfestival.com for more information. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

