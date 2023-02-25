Obasanjo, Osinbajo express satisfaction over election conduct in Ogun

By Olawale Jokotoye

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, have adjudged the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ogun as smooth and credible.

Osinbajo and Obasanjo expressed their views in separate interviews with journalists after casting their votes in Ikenne and Abeokuta respectively.

Commenting, Obasanjo who voted at about 10.32 a.m at Ward 11, Polling Unit 22, Olushomi Compound, Sokori area of Abeokuta-North, expressed satisfaction at the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.

“I think we are getting it through in election in our country.

“One can see things that are encouraging and giving hope for future as far as election is concern, because there are improvements,” he said.

Obasanjo, particularly, commended INEC for the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying that technology had improved the voting process.

“I came in and I was checked. I was asked to remove my glasses and the gadget was placed before my face and my picture appeared.

“That is a new one and if that will happen all over the country, I think we are making progress.

“One should encourage and support anything that will help the credibility, integrity and transparency of the electoral process, because credible election is the begining of good governance of any country,” he said

Obasanjo expressed optimism over the outcome of the polls, adding, “my expectation is high”.

Also, Osinbajo, who cast his vote at Unit 014, Ward 1, Ojurege in Ikenne Local Government area of the state, also described the excercise as peaceful.

He expressed hope that the election would be orderly and peaceful across the country.

“This is my polling booth. The Ojurege polling booth is very peaceful.

“I hope this is the same all across the state and the country,” he said.(NAN)