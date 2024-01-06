Obasanjo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in closed door meeting – Emuchay

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has held a closed door meeting with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, but the outcome was not made public.

The Secretary-General of the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Amb. Okey Emuchay, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Saturday.

Emuchay stated that the Friday meeting took place in the group’s President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s Owerri residence.

“The former president and elder statesman discussed issues of mutual interest with Ohanaeze chieftains at the meeting,” he stated.

He described the meeting as “very symbolic and crucial”, adding that “we had fruitful deliberations”.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the meeting would soon manifest and would be appreciated by Igbo people worldwide.

The statement read in part: “Issues of mutual interest were discussed.

“Our president-general informed Chief Obasanjo that Nigeria should erect monuments in his name for the sacrifices he has made.

“He recalled Obasanjo’s role in ending the civil war with the slogan ‘no victor, no vanquished’,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu was also quoted to have lauded Obasanjo’s patriotic and diplomatic initiatives as president that resulted in the country’s debt cancellation as well as his administration’s rejuvenation of the economy.

“He assured the former president that the Igbo people would bestow a befitting honour on him at an appropriate time for his love for the region.

“Remember that when Chief Obasanjo was president, he appointed several Igbo sons and daughters into high positions in his cabinet.

“A sense of belonging was provided to the Igbo nation during that time,” Emuchay added.

Obasanjo was said to be accompanied on the visit by Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Also at the meeting were some Igbo leaders and Ohanaeze chieftains, including Emuchay; former Minister for Aviation, Amb. Kema Chikwe, Bishop Sunday Onuoha of Methodist Church Nigeria, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu and Chief Tony Ukasanya.

NAN reports that Iwuanyanwu has been in the vanguard of the struggle for Igbo cause and had of late championed efforts to end the incessant attacks on Igbo residents and traders in Lagos.

He has also persistently called for an end to the alleged marginalisation of the region and unconditional release of the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from incarceration. (NAN)

