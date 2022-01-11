Obasanjo mourns Shonekan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described late elder statesman, Chief Ernest Shonekan, as a model  who would be remembered as a man sustained strong will to succeed.


Obasanjo,  in a condolence letter addressed to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, the deceased wife, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta,  said he received the news with shock.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN)) reports that Shonekan was the Head the Interim National Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993,
Obasanjo in the letter, recalled how Shonekan  in 1994, founded the Economic Summit Group, an advocacy group and think – tank for private sector-led development the Nigerian economy.


He noted  that the body  had  continued to sustain  the legacy helping to support stakeholders in the execution policies, programmes and strategies, in response to any emerging trends in national and global economies.


The former president noted that  at the hour great achievement and undisguised success,  Chief Shonekan did not lose the common touch and sense service to family and his wider community.


“On the political scene, Chief Shonekan, as the Head the Interim National Government in Nigeria, in 1993, though short-lived for the period three months, through the palace coup orchestrated by General Sani Abacha, rendered outstanding service to our country, and we will never forget that.


“It is also worthy note that as Special Envoy on the Implementation the Abuja Agreement on Zimbabwe in 2001 and Chairman, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in 2008, he was forthright, dedicated and showed great patriotism in the discharge his duties.


“He was a unifying force for the nation and his contribution to the growth and development democracy cannot be forgotten in a hurry.


“In all situations, he lived nobly and he died in nobility.  He was an achiever.


“Indeed, Chief Shonekan died at a time the country is in dire need his leadership, wealth experience and wisdom to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.


“While expressing, on behalf my family and on my own behalf, our sympathies to you and the entire members of your family as well as to the government and the good people of Ogun State, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind.’” the letter read. (NAN)

