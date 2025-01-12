Obasanjo lists similarities with Carter

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday listed some similarities he shared with the late Jimmy Carter, a former American President.

By Abiodun Lawal

Obasanjo listed the similarities at a funeral service he organised in the memory of Carter at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King in Abeokuta.

The funeral service was attended by the former President, his family members, friends, and associates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. He served as the 39th President of the United States of America from 1977 to 1981.

Obasanjo explained that the service was in memory of the life and times of Carter and his selfless service to humanity through his ‘Carter Centre’.

In his tribute, titled ‘Jimmy Carter: The Departure Of A Titan’, Obasanjo said he shared a lot in common with the late American President.

“In terms of early life background, I shared similarity with President Jimmy Carter.

“He was born into a farming family in Plains, Georgia, and I was born into a farming family in the rural village of Ibogun-Olaogun in Ogun.

“He grew up under parents who were disciplinarians, who instilled in him the essence of discipline, morality, hard work, integrity, kindness and humility, compassion for the poor and strong belief in God.

” My parents inculcated similar attributes in me as I was growing up in a rural area that had no pipe water, no electricity just as it was in Plains, Georgia, while Carter was growing there.

“He beat me, though, in one respect, there was a road to his settlement, there was no road to my village. We walked to every place or, at best, we were carried on bicycles.

“President Carter had a military background which I had and, in fact, we met when I was a military Head of State. But if not that we were both in politics, our paths may not have crossed,” he said.

Obasanjo said he would miss Carter, “a great and true friend but I know we shall meet again in paradise.”

The former Nigerian leader explained that he held a service in memory of Carter, who lived and died almost 5,000 miles away, because the late American President was a great world leader.

According to him, Carter was a righteous man whose righteousness spread over the whole world.

“He was a lover of humanity, a man of God; and he was a great and true friend of mine,” Obasanjo stated.

Obasanjo also recalled how Carter stuck out his neck to save his life by seeking his release from prison under the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

In his sermon, the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, said the late American President did not allow his humble background to leave him till he died.

Akanji described Carter as a compassionate person, who believed in the philosophy of ‘What is mine is yours if you need’.

He called on leaders to be compassionate and not to fold their arms and feel unconcerned about welfare of the people. (NAN)