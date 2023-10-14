Obasanjo hosts Adeleke, reminds elected leaders of good governance

...As Ogun Governor Commends Governor Ademola Adeleke

Former President Olisegun Obasanjo has called on elected leaders at all levels of government to recommit to good governance to entrench democracy.

Speaking while hosting Governor Ademola Adeleke at his Abeokuta Hilltop home, Obasanjo cautioned leaders to be loyal to the people by meeting and satisfying their people.

” What is my advice to leaders? Well, let them serve the people. Let them ensure governance. That is the way to make democracy strong”, the former leader affirmed.

Citing positive development in Osun state under Governor Adeleke, the elder statesman repeated his earlier commendation of the Osun state Governor, declaring that leaders have obligations to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

Responding to an invitation to commission projects in Osun state, the former Head of State who accepted the invitation also tasked aides of leaders to be loyal to their bosses for them to perform.

According to the Otta farmer, leaders need a cohesive team to perform and the aides must demonstrate absolute loyalty to their leaders for successful governance.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Senator Adeleke who was in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital paid an unscheduled visit to his counterpart in his office at Oke Mosan, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Receiving the Governor of Osun State and his entourage including his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, Governor Dapo Abiodun commended Senator Adeleke for doing a wonderful job in Osun State.

He lauded the Osun State government for promoting adire fabrics in the state saying this will go a long way in providing jobs for thousands of people who produce and trade in the products.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said Osun and Ogun State shared so many things in common especially in the area of culture and tourism.

He said the Ogun State government will be ready to partner the Osun State government in the area of cultural exchange and inter state connectivity and business transactions.

The Ogun State Governor described Senator Adeleke as intelligent, hardworking, loyal, jovial and passionate about human and infrastructural development.

According to him, Senator Ademola Adeleke is the first Executive Governor to visit him in office since his assumption of office.

Responding, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke thanked the Governor of Ogun State for the warm reception saying that he’s proud of the accomplishments of Ogun State government under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Senator Adeleke described Governor Abiodun as a brother from another political party saying that people of the duo are resolved to collaborate together to promote culture and tourism sectors between the two states.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

