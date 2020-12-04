Obasanjo Foundation wins Igbere TV award

The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation (OOF) has won the 2020 Humanitarian Foundation of the Year award, conducted by the Igbere TV, a foremost community Television station based in the hilly town of Igbere, the home town of former Governors Amadi Ikwechegh (Imo), Emma Ukaegbu (Anambra) and Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia).

The Igere TV award programme is endorsed by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), an advisory body of the African Union (AU), designed to give Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) a voice within the AU institutions and decision-making processes.

In the voting which last seven days, via online platforms monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), OOF, founded by the former President, beat four other nominees to emerge winner.

NAN reports that the other nominees were the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the Atiku Care Foundation and the Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation.