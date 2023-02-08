Obasanjo, Duke, others to grace FGC Ilorin Golden Jubilee

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former governor of Cross Rivers, Donald Duke, are among the dignitaries to grace the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Federal Government College, Ilorin, on Feb. 18.

The Chairperson, Local Organising Committee, Dr Banke Balogun, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin.

She said the anniversary would be heralded by a news conference on Feb. 10, with the launch of the anniversary project on Feb. 15.

”The anniversary project is the old students honouring the school with 17 gadgets, computers and many more.

”The anniversary will come to an end on Feb. 18 with the former president Obasanjo chairing the occasion alongside the former Cross Rivers State governor, Duke.

”Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will also be at the anniversary as the host,” Balogun said. (NAN)