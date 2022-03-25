Obasanjo congratulates Côte d’Ivoire for winning IATF 2023 host bid

By Vivian Ihechu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated President Alassane Ouattara and the people of Côte d’Ivoire for winning the bid to host the Intra-African Trade Fair 2023 (IATF 2023) in Abidjan.

Obasanjo, Chair of the African Trade Advisory Council and Chairperson of the IATF2023, gave the commendation during the IATF2023 Hosting Agreement Signing Ceremony in Abidjan on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat on Friday signed the Hosting Agreement for the IATF2023.

This will officially confer Côte d’Ivoire as the Host of IATF2023.

IATF2023 will be the third edition of the African continent’s premier trade and investment event, following the resoundingly successful second edition, which was held in November 2021 in Durban, South Africa.

The IATF 2021 realised over 42.1 billion dollars in trade and investment deals, 1,501 exhibitors and over 32,500 attendees from 128 countries across Africa and beyond.

Obasanjo, a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “I wish to express my utmost congratulations for the efforts that this country made.

“I know how much effort you made to win the bid fairly and squarely to host the IATF 2023 in Abidjan.

“As you are aware, Africa dream of continental integration in terms of trade, investment and connected economies requires bold, decisive and innovative leadership.

“And that is what you have in this country of this moment.’’

Obasanjo lauded the IATF initiative and the passion at which Afreximbank was driving it to achieve the desired continental integration.

According to him, a trade fair is also one of the tools being used to support the implementation of AfCFTA.

He said it provides an opportunity for the continent to achieve economic liberation and independence to build the Africa we want.

“It is with this passion, that Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union Commission on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Secretariat are championing this noble cause.

“By devising progressive initiatives aimed at promoting intra-Africa trade and continental integration.

“One such initiative being implemented is the IATF, which is the largest and to create an investment fair on the African continent.

“I would like to reiterate that the IATF 2023 Advisory Council is committed to delivering, together with our partners and the host country, a resounding third edition of intra Africa trade fair here in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

“As we look forward to the third edition of the trade fair, it is our hope that we will build on what was achieved in Cairo in 2018, and in Durban in 2021.

“This is toward attaining our developmental goals as espoused in the African Union Agenda 2023 – The Africa We Want, and in attaining the goals of bringing Africans together to transact in a common marketplace.’’

The IATF2023 Chairperson invited Africa and the world to the event, which is scheduled to hold in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in November 2023. (NAN)

