Obasa commiserates with victims of Lagos explosion

The Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed his sympathy with the victims of Abule–Ado’s gas plant explosion that occurred on Sunday at Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

Obasa, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, expressed his condolence in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the explosion occurred around 9 a.m on Sunday after a truck hit some gas cylinders in a gas processing plant.

The gas plant was located near the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s System 2B pipeline’s right of way.

No fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured after a gas explosion rocked the Abule-Ado area, near the International Trade Fair Complex, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

More than 50 buildings in the area were affected by the explosion, as hundreds of residents were rendered homeless.

The speaker said his heartfelt sympathy goes out to the people who lost their lives, valuables and property in the unfortunate incident.

”I pray that God in His infinite mercy will grant you all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of your loved ones and property,” he said.

”We on our own part, as part of the government will do everything possible to avoid such a disaster and colossal loss of lives and property in future,” the speaker said.

Obasa also use the opportunity of the unfortunate incident to advise Lagosians to be safety conscious at all times.

The speaker said Lagosians should ensure that they avoid living close to dangerous areas such as petroleum pipelines and gas depots. (NAN)