Obas forum urges FG to end naira, fuel scarcity

By Victor Adeoti

Yoruba traditional rulers under the aegis of the Yoruba Obas Forum, has appealed to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to Naira and premium motor spirit scarcity in the country.

The traditional rulers, in a communique at the end of their executive meeting, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Osogbo, frowned at the hardships Nigerians were facing to get the redesigned naira notes and fuel.

The communique was jointly signed by the President and Administrator of the forum, Oba Samuel Adeoye, the Molokun of Atijere and Oba (Dr) Michael Ajayi, the Elerinmo of Erinmo.

The communique said the cash crunch had affected Nigerians, especially those at the rural areas, whose major means of getting cash was through Point of Sale (POS) operators, whose businesses had also been affected by the Naira scarcity.

The forum called on the Federal Government to respond to cries of the masses by allowing the use of both the new and the old naira notes simultaneously.

The communique also called on government to end the fuel scarcity in the country, adding that it had also broughy untold hardships on Nigerians.

“We are using this medium to call on government to urgently find immediate and lasting solution to the current hardships being faced by the masses to access the new naira notes and petrol for use.

“The current situation has forced traders to increase the prices of their products, while it has also affected commercial transportation of goods, which is bouncing back on the masses.

“The current naira scarcity has forced most traders to lock their shops due to their inability to access the new naira notes for their businesses,” it said.

The traditional rulers, who cut across the Southwest and some North Central states, also expressed their full support for power shift to the south in the coming general elections.

They said such would allow for fairness and equity, after eight years of northern Presidency.

The forum also prayed for smooth and free elections, urging Nigerians not to engage in acts of violence before, during and after the election.

The forum had hundreds of

registered Obas in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Ondo and Kogi states in attendance.

It was set up to promote and protect the interest of the Yoruba traditional institution as well as that of all Yorubas.

The forum is also pushing for constitutional roles for traditional rulers as means of bringing development closer to the people at the grassroots.

Some of the prominent traditional rulers at the forum included the General Secretary and Olukotun of Ikotun-Ile, Oba Abdulrasaq Abioye; the Public Relations Officer of the forum and Alayandelu of Odo-Ayandelu, Oba Asunmo Aderibigbe; the Financial Secretary and Olasole of Lasole, Oba Dairo Jacob Olufayo.

(NAN)