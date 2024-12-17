Obalodo of Oye-Ekiti canvasses better funding of NOA

The newly installed Obalodo of Oye in Ekiti, Chief Bamitale Oguntoyinbo, has called for better funding of the National Orientation Agency (NOA)

By Adedeji Egbebi



Oguntoyinbo made the call in Oye-Ekiti, on Tuesday, when the Director -General of the agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu paid him a courtesy visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Issa-Onilu’s visit was to congratulate Oguntoyinbo, a former Director of NOA, on his installation as Obalodo of Oye.

The D-G was represented by the NOA Director in Ekiti, Mrs Kemi Akomolede and her management team.

Oguntoyinbo said that adequate funding of the agency would enable it perform its statutory responsibilities of dissemination of information on government’s programmes and policies as well as re-orientation of Nigerians.

He said that NOA serves as the bridge between the government and the people, particularly those at the grassroots

“I want to urge the Federal, state and local governments to fund NOA, to enable the agency to effectively carry out its statutory duties.

” NOA serves as a bridge between the people at the grassroot and the governments at all levels.

” Unless the agency is properly funded, it will be difficult to fulfill its obligation to the people and the government,” the Obalodo said.

Oguntoyinbo said it was very important for government at all levels to have feedback from the people about its various policies and programmes.

He pledged his support to the agency in the area of mobilisation and orientation of the local community to support the government.

Earlier, Issa- Oniru congratulated the new Obalodo on his installation and prayed that God would grant him wisdom and knowledge to lead his people and successes in his new assignment. (NAN)