Obajana multiple crash: FRSC Corps Marshal orders investigation, prosecution of drivers -Official

Perturbed by the scores of road users that were killed as a result of the multiple road traffic crash that occured on Sunday 31 March, 2024 at Obajana market in Kogi State, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed Kogi State Sector Commander of the Corps to commence a detailed investigation that will lead to speedy prosecution of all the drivers responsible for the crash .

Jonas Agwu, mni, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters, disclosed this in a statement Monday.

He cited the Corps Marshal as saying that , with the recent collaboration between the Corps, the Nigeria Bar Association as well as State Judiciaries, the drivers responsible for these occurrences will not go scot free.

“They are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 and those found guilty will bear the consequences of their actions,” the statement said.

Preliminary reports indicates that the crash involved a total of 4 vehicles comprising of 2 Dangote Trucks, 1 Sharon bus and 1 motor bike.

One of the Dangote Truck’s breaking system failed while on excessive speed and crashed into 3 stationery vehicles including a bus carrying 12 passengers.

The impact of the crash resulted in a fire outbreak that killed the 12 passengers in the bus and the motor bike rider.

On the whole, the crash involved 15 people comprising of 8 male adults and 3 female adult, 3 male children and 1 female child. Unfortunately, 13 persons comprising of 6 male adults, 3 male children, 3 female adults and 1 female child were killed while the remaining 2 victims got rescued by FRSC operatives without injuries.

The 13 victims whose lives were claimed by the crash were burnt beyond recognition and their corpses deposited at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

Expectedly, the Corps has also risen up against this challenges and frantic efforts are already in place to bring it to a halt.