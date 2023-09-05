Obajana Fatal Crash : FRSC Corps Marshal calls on motorists to eschew speed violation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has called on fleet and other commercial vehicle operators, as well as private vehicle owners to avoid driving against stipulated speed limit on all roads. This is to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from speed violation on our roads.

The caution came following a fatal crash that occured at line three, Obajana cement factory, on the Obajana-Lokoja expressway, in Kogi State on 3 September, 2023 at 2230HRS.

According to the statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters Abuja, the dual crash involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number MKA515ZD and a Sono Truck.

“A total of 18 people were involved, all male adult. Out of this number, 06 people got injured, while 12 people were killed.

“The main cause of the crash have been identified to be speed violation, which resulted to loss of control,” he stated.

