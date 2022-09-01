Obadimu emerges NACCIMA DG

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Mr Olusola Obadimu has been appointed as Director-General of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), effective Sept. 1.

Obadimu said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) NAN reports that before this appointment, he was the Director-General of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).

Obadimu has a background in management of membership-based institutions generally and Chambers of Commerce in particular.

He had also served, at various times, as the executive secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Director-General at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Founding Executive Secretary at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce.

Obadimu was also Acting Director-General with the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD) among other high-profile professional and trade-development related responsibilities in the past.

“Obadimu is a proven and recognised institutional administrator with a proven track record and he is widely acknowledged accordingly within the Nigerian private/public sector circles.

“He served as a part-time Investment Promotion & Business Development Consultant for the UNDP/Columbia University’s Millennium City Initiatives (MCI) project geared towards attracting foreign direct investments to Africa.

“He also served as an alternate Member on the Security and Exchange Commission’s Committee on Corporate Governance of Public Companies in Nigeria between June-September 2000, the report of which was eventually published in 2003,” said the statement. (NAN)

