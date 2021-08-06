Oba of Benin’s wife gives birth to quadruplets

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has welcomed a set of quadruplets from his fifth wife, Queen (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare II into the Benin Royal Family.

Oba Ewuare made the announcement at his palace on Friday in Benin amidst jubilation from guests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oba had in May 2020, welcomed his first infant prince after he ascended the throne of his forebears as the 40th Oba of Benin from her Royal Highness, Queen (Oloi) Iyayota Ewuare II.

The sexes of the babies who are yet to be named comprise three infant princesses and an infant prince.

The monarch, paid tribute to God Almighty and the ancestors for the blessing.

The presiding priest of the oldest West African Church, better known as Holy Aruosa Church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayer to God of wisdom and guidance for the newborns.

Queen (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare II is the youngest among the wives of the Benin king.

The brief ceremony coincided with the visit of national executives of Immaculate Conception College, ICC, Benin which is the Oba’s Alma-mater.

The group was led by John Osa- Omoregie who thanked the king for his support towards the development of the school and sued for more support. (NAN)

