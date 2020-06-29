Oba of Benin washes hands off attacks on Buhari in trending video

Share the news













The Palace of the Oba of Benin has condemned in the strongest terms the malicious attacks on the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and few other respected Nigerians in a recent video trending on the social media.

In the video, one Eranomigho Edegbe, claimed that he has the authority of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N ‘Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin, to hurl invectives and insults at Mr. President.

But. Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, in a statement on Monday, June 29, 2020, dismissed the claims, saying “that our love for Mr. President is unparalleled as the relationship shared date back to the days of His Royal Majesty, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the immediate past Oba of Benin.”



The statement is reproduced below:



“The attention of the Palace of the Oba of Benin has been drawn to a recent video trending on social media anchored by one Eranomigho Edegbe stating that he has the authority of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N ‘Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin, to hurl invectives and insults at His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and few other respected members of the society.

“For the purposes of clarification, and to set the records straight, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin, wish to make it categorically and irrevocably clear that the said video and the contents therein was not commissioned nor was it encouraged by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the malicious attacks on the integrity of His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and all other persons whom the video seek to malign.

“We wish to state unequivocally that our love for Mr. President is unparalleled as the relationship shared date back to the days of His Royal Majesty, Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory), the immediate past Oba of Benin. This relationship was further strengthened when Mr. President headed the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

“His Excellency was always very nice, warm, respectful and accommodating to our father HIS ROYAL MAJESTY OBA EREDIAUWA Mr. President has extended same to HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, OMO N’OBA NE-DO, UKU AKPOLOKPOLO, EWUARE Il, OBA OF BENIN.

“In our avowed stance of non-partisanship, we are in constant prayers that His Excellency’s desires are fully manifest in Edo State for the benefit of the Benin Royal Family, Edo people and, the nation as a whole. Thus, our prayers and support for Mr. President is enormous.

“We also wish to state that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has always respected not just the traditional institutions in Edo State, but also the Palace of the Oba of Benin. His affection for our father who adopted the Comrade as a son is well known. This relationship was also reinforced during his tenure as Executive Governor of Edo State. We were happy to convene a send-forth for him upon the expiration of his two-terms, where HIS ROYAL MAJESTY used the Ada of the ancestors to pray for his protection, a thing quite rare in Benin custom; we are glad that the prayers said on him continue to be efficacious in all his endeavours.

“Captain Hosa Okunbor is an illustrious son of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, who at all times has worked in support of the Palace as a son of the Oba of Benin, thus, there can be nothing but goodwill and positive prayers for this distinguished son of Benin Kingdom.These utterances and behaviour of Eranomigho and his cohorts show that they are not happy and comfortable with the cordial relationship between the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the Presidency.

“Furthermore, it shows that some disgruntled elements like Eranomigho have deep animosity against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbo.

“The video under reference, and all such made in similar vein should be seen for what they really are, as they seek to propagate ‘fake news’, misinformation, disaffection, and misrepresentation for their own selfish and mischievous intentions. The recent fake news is akin to an audio one that claimed HIS ROYAL MAJESTY has directed all Bini people not to sweep their homes for three days in order to avoid the corona virus pandemic which they knew very well was contrary to keeping everywhere disinfected as well as hand washing, using hand sanitizers and practicing social distancing protocols, all part of the NCDC PANDEMIC PREVENTION MEASURES. we also had to rebut that immediately.

“The antecedents of social media rats and their roguish antics and activities are a global malaise, and should not be taken seriously by rational, reasonable and responsible members of society as their action is driven by their quest to satisfy their hunger and their desperation to scrounge for a means of livelihood.We wish to reassure His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all mentioned in the video that they enjoy the confidence and goodwill of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare Il, Oba of Benin.

“We use this medium to sound a note of caution to members of the public to totally disregard and discountenance the statements made in the said video and to further warn that this attempt and similar attempts to bring the Palace of the Oba of Benin and the revered institution of the Benin monarchy into disrepute shall be met stiffly within the parameters of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the traditional processes of the Benin Kingdom.

“Eranomigho and his cohorts are hereby reminded that there is an ancestral curse on anyone who attempts to tarnish the image of the Oba of Benin and the ancient Throne of Benin Kingdom. The Benin Traditional Council hereby demands an unreserved apology from Eranomigho in other to avert the consequences.

God bless Edo State,God bless the Federal Republic of NigeriaOba gha to kpere, Ise.”

