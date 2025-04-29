Oba of Benin engages international investors in Dubai

In what can be considered as landmark diplomatic and economic engagement, the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has met with a distinguished delegation of international investors and business leaders in Dubai to explore strategic partnerships aimed at advancing the socio-economic development of Edo State.

The event, facilitated by Prince Ahabue Borha through the Foreign Investment Network, brought together stakeholders from sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate, tourism, education, and technology.

It is instructive to note that discussions at the recent event in Dubai were geared toward attracting sustainable investments that will create jobs, promote innovation, and improve the quality of life for the people of Edo State.

In His Royal Majesty’s keynote address, the Oba of Benin highlighted Edo State’s vast economic potential, rich cultural heritage, and the critical role of international collaboration in unlocking opportunities for inclusive development. He called for partnerships that not only deliver economic value but also respect the traditions, environment, and communities of the region.

The revered royal father said, “This engagement marks a new chapter in Edo State’s development journey. We are here not just to seek investment, but to build sustainable relationships based on mutual benefits, cultural understanding, and a shared vision for prosperity.”

The Oba’s visit reflects a broader initiative to position Edo State as a gateway for international trade and investment in West Africa. With its strategic location, growing infrastructure, youthful population, and expanding diaspora network, the state presents a unique value proposition for investors looking to make meaningful impact.

During the meeting, Oba Ewuare II was also presented with a Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Lifetime Achievement Award for His Royal Majesty’s diplomatic service and contributions to development and nation building over the years

Also in attendance was the Edo State government representative – Mr Amen Odigie who is the Managing Director of the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), a high powered delegation from the palace of the Oba of Benin comprising Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, who is a former Executive Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and other Princes and Chiefs, the Nigerian Consulate to Dubai, representatives of Nigerian business groups in the UAE, and executives from multinational companies expressing interest in public-private partnership opportunities in Edo State.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to continued dialogue, technical follow-ups, and the establishment of a liaison framework to guide the next steps. Plans are underway for investor visits to Edo State in the coming months to assess priority projects and finalize partnership agreements.