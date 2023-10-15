Oba of Benin ends Ugie-Emoro with ancient dance display

By Imelda Osayande

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has concluded this year maiden edition of the Ugie – Emoro (New Yam festival) with an ancient traditional dance performance by top palace chiefs.

This is contained in a statement, signed on Sunday by Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin.

Ugie-Emoro festival, according to Oba Ewuare, is meant to usher all into a new harvest season as well offer prayers to God and ancestors for a bountiful harvest ahead of next year’s farming season.

He said that the ceremony witnessed various chiefs, in colourful attires, dancing to ancient traditional beats from their different homes to the palace with their families and friends.

According to the state, Oba Ewuare II, who is already seated at the throne of his forebears alongside his Queens, at the public reception axis of the place, watched chiefs of different categories in accordance with their title endowments take the dance floor amidst shout of IYARE IYARE by families and friend present.

Shortly after performing the traditional dance, Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, explained that the traditional performance was done in honor of the monarch at the end of the festival.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Chief Emovoen Ogbemudia, the Aghamioba of Benin, stated that he is joyful to be part of the historic event.

Chief Ogbemudia, joined by other Palace Chiefs, Chief Ozigbo Esere, the Osuma of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Oghafua Oyeoba, the Oyeoba of Benin, and others, commended Oba Ewuare II for achieving milestones in all fronts.

Visitors from different religions backgrounds were also present at the event. (NAN)

