Oba of Benin appoints district head over Ologbo, Ehor dukedoms

The Oba of Benin , Oba Ewuare II, has appointed Chief Emmanuel Iyase as Okao Eguae (District Head from the Benin Palace) over Ologbo and Ehor Dukedoms in Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode Local Governments in Edo

This is contained in a statement by Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba on Monday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment followed the suspension of the former Enigies (heads)of the dukedoms, Prince Owen Jackson Akenzua and Chief D. E. Igiehon for allegedly rebelling against the Benin traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, 69 Enigies are currently on suspension for alleged rebellion.

Iyase, the first Okao Eguae from the Benin Palace, will among other responsibilities, strengthen traditional leadership structures in the areas.

Oba Ewuare II admonished the newly appointed Okao to shun unethical acts that could either undermine the throne authority or bring disrepute to the dukedoms.

He admonished Chief Iyase to work in harmony with the Edionwere(elders) in the Dukedoms and with the support of designated top functionaries from the Benin Kingdom.

Responding, Chief Iyase, who was accompanied by members of his family and well-wishers at the memorable event, thanked Oba Ewuare.

He promised to be of good conduct for the well-being of the people and overall development of Ologbo and Ehor dukedoms.


