Oba of Benin announces date for outdoor ceremony of Odudua rites

May 1, 2021



Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has announced the for the outdoor celebration of Ugie Odudua ceremony.

This is contained in a , signed by Mr Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), and made available to the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Irabor said the ceremony will and seven days the Oba palace in Benin.

NAN reports that Odudua rite is a ceremony used to commemorate the return of Oranmiyan, the son of Odudua, to biological land of Benin.

The spiritual ceremony is also used to thank God, and ancestors as well for the spirits of the land for the Oba’s ascension to the throne of forebears. (NAN)

