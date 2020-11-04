Oba Ewuare II lauds Buhari over appointment of women into key positions

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of women into key positions in the country.
Ewuare gave the commendation on Wednesday, when the new Zone ‘G’ Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Josephine Kwazo paid him a courtesy visit.
The Oba noted that the former ACG was also a woman.
He described the development as a morale booster for other women to brace up to the challenges of men dominated world
The traditional ruler noted the key roles being played by the Immigration service in the country and promised to render necessary assistance for the new zonal ACG to succeed in her duties.
Ewaure used the opportunity to pray for the restoration of peace in the state and country at large.
Earlier, Kwazo told the Oba that her visit to the palace was to seek for royal blessings to succeed in office.
She praised the traditional rulers for his contributions, especially in the aspect of conflict resolution. (NAN)
