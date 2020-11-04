Oba Ewuare II lauds Buhari over appointment of women into key positions

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of women into key positions in the country.

Ewuare gave the commendation on Wednesday, when the new Zone ‘G’ Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Josephine Kwazo paid him a courtesy visit.

The Oba noted that the former ACG was also a woman.

He described the development as a morale booster for other women to brace up to the challenges of men dominated world