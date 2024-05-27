Oba Adifagbola Installed Laderin Of Idi-Ori

A traditionalist, Oba Ìsèse Of Ogun State and Chairman, “Ìsèse Kingdom Of Truth Association Of Nigeria,” Oba Ifarotimi Adifagbola Balogun has been installed as the Laderin Of Idi-Ori, by the Baale of Idi-Ori, Baale Dahood Adedeji Adegboyega.

Oba Adifagbola was conferred with the title by the Baale Idi-Ori at the annual Idi-Ori festival, to celebrate (Orisa Olumori) a deity, held at Idi-Ori Palace, under the kingdom of HRH, Oba (Prof). Saka Adeola Matemilola, Oluyalo-Otileta VII, Olowu of Owu Kingdom.

Oba Adifagbola is said to be the first resident of the area to receive such a chieftaincy title from the Baale of Idi-Ori through his contribution to the growth and development of the area.

Expressing his delight on the installation as the Laderin of Idi-Ori, the Oba Adifagbola said, “I am pleased to be honoured with such a chieftaincy title, which I believe that it was beacon to be more responsible and responsive to the entire community as whole.

“I also am privileged to be one the residents to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Baale of Idi-Ori during his reign as the Baale of the great community.

“I am to be recognised as the Laderin of Idi-Ori. I am grateful to Baale Idi-Ori for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”

Earlier, the Baale Idi-Ori, Baale Adgboyega said that the Idi-Ori festival was annually celebrated to give honour to (Olumori) a deity, so as to continue to be with the people of the community, saying that the deity always worship on yearly basis, in order to appease her for growth and development of the community.

“As you can see now, after performing all the ceremonies of the ‘Egunguns’ and ‘Igunnukos’ dancing and entertaining of our people and guests, we will now go to the shrine to perform the right and appease to her (deity), to continue protecting and providing for our needs,” Baale Adegboyega said