OAU: VC calls for more cooperation from SSANU 

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Simeon Bamire, has called for more cooperation from the Institution’s Chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), for the uplifting of the institution

.

Bamire made the call during SSANU’s 2023 Week, held at Freedom Park of the University, on Tuesday.

He commended the association and other union members for supporting his administration.

According to him, all hands of students and staff must be on in efforts to bring about growth and development of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor commended all the alumni, stakeholders, philanthropists, friends and well wishes of the University for effectively contributing to the progress of the institution.

He charged the union members to continue to give peace a chance as their names would be written in gold if the administration would be strike free.

The Don asked them for more support in training and retraining of members, saying the government and University cannot do it alone.

Bamire admonished them to take good care of themselves as health is wealth, especially during this challenging period of man power.

While appreciating that the lack of manpower is affecting manpower, he lauded the staff for still striving to ensure that the university is growing.

“SSANU is commendable for organizing free health services for members of staff.

“All Departments are useful and contributing their quota to the success of the institution,” he said, urging them to continue working together with the authority to maintain the status quo.

Bamire promised to support the union and the welfare of the staff and students.

Also, the SSANU Chairman, Dr Taiwo Arobadi, appreciated all members and warned them against personalising the national challenges.

Mrs Eunice Thompson, an Executive Officer, Transcript Unit of the University, urged members to take care of their health, because health is wealth and without health, they can not perform effectively.

Thompson advised them to always check their Blood Pressure, Sugar level, HIV status, for they have to be physically fit for them to perform their official duties. (NAN)

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

