OAU ASUU Chairman urges FG to prioritise welfare of Nigerians

Dr Ademola Egbedokun, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), on Tuesday, tasked the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife, Osun, Egbedokun said that the present administration must do everything possible to make life bearable for its citizenry.

The ASUU chairman said that many Nigerians have not been finding it easy financially; adding that the hike in price of petrol has also impacted hard on the citizenry.