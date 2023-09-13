OAU announces adjusted fees 

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have adjusted the fees that students of the institution would be paying this session.

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, indicated that fresh students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities would pay N151,200 while their returning counterparts would pay N89,200.

The statement said that new students in the Faculties of Technology and Science would pay N163,200 while returning students would pay N101,200.

It said that fresh students in the Faculties of the College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy would pay N190,200 while the old students would pay N128,200 respectively.

“The decision was taken by the Senate of the university at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programmes,” he said. (NAN)

