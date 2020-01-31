OAU Academics honour former Vice Chancellor of EKSU as he pulls out of System

It was a period of intellectual reflection, fanfare and accolades at the Pre-retirement Luncheon and Lecture organized by the Committee of Friends and Department of Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 in honour of Professor Dipo Kolawole, a former Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The event, which took place at the Faculty of Social Sciences Boardroom, Obafemi Awolowo University, was attended by many academics and others, with the venue filled beyond capacity. Those present include the Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Professor Edward Olanipekun, Deans, Professors and Heads of Departments. It was chaired by the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, O. A. U., Professor P. O. Ogunjuyigbe.

The lecture titled, “Chance or Planned Development?: Interrogating Nigeria’s Developmental Process” was delivered by Professor V. Adefemi Isumonah who is the Head, Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan. According to him, “chance approach to development is evident in all spheres of life in Nigeria” as leaders “tend to believe that development goals will be achieved without effort, investment or commitment”. He noted that universities are not exempted from the hope for chance development as they hope to rank high on the list of world universities without requisite or visible plans, activities or measures. He argued that foreign countries and universities that have made it did so because their “managers took measures to create; and are taking measures to support and sustain” their global status. He concluded that while other focused societies are taking a scientific approach to development, everyone in Nigeria, including the universities, “is waiting for unwilling federal government and federal government is waiting for China”. Professor Isumonah commended Professor Kolawole for his development- oriented approach to life.

Other speakers at the event include Professor Edward Olanipekun (Vice Chancellor, EKSU), Professor P. O. Ogunjuyigbe (Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, O. A. U.), Professor O. A. Bamisaye (Head, Department of Political Science, O. A. U.) and Professor Sat Obiyan (former Head, Department of Political Science, O. A. U.). All the speakers extolled the sterling qualities and outstanding achievements of Professor Kolawole who also spent three years as a Visiting Professor in the Department of Political Science, O. A. U. from 2011 to 2014. Speakers highlighted his transformational leadership at EKSU as Vice Chancellor, his contribution to scholarship, good mentorship role and interpersonal relationship.

Professor Kolawole will be retiring from EKSU on 26 February, 2020.