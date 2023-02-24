OAN, 20 Diaspora organisations urge Buhari to deliver credible elections

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN, Inc.), and its partner organisations in the U.S. have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver credible elections to Nigerians at the 2023 polls.

Mr Olayinka DanSalami, the Chairman, Board of OAN, in a statement signed on behalf of 20 Nigerian organisations, urged the president to leave lasting legacy by conducting free and fair elections.

He said: “Very importantly, we call on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to be above board in the election to bequeath a befitting legacy on the country.

“Buhari was a beneficiary of a credible process put in place by his predecessor, which saw him defeat a sitting President. He cannot afford to lower the bar.

“We equally call on State Governors, election officials and security personnel to honour their international commitments and constitutional principles by encouraging, enabling and protecting free and fair election,’’ he said.

DanSalami urged Nigerians to reject primordial sentiments and vote competent leaders at the forthcoming general elections scheduled for Saturday and March 11

“We urge Nigerians to reject primordial sentiments with which some of you had voted before, and instead, vote based on the candidate’s character, competence, track record, and vision.

“You should vote someone who can lead the country out of the present era of gloom to the expected era of boom.

“And we appeal, generally to the youth, election officials, security personnel and politicians not to allow themselves to be used to foment troubles during the election or manipulate the popular will of the people.

“This election is particularly of special interest to the diaspora Nigerians because we are a very important demographic component,’’ he said.

The official emphasised the importance of Nigerians getting it right in the elections, noting that Nigeria’s Diaspora had always been contributing to the growth of its homeland.

According to him, the Diaspora remit billions of dollars back home annually to boost the economy and to support their famished relations on whom we also have significant influence in this election.

“And as Nigerians go to the poll, we have reached out to our families and associates back home to ensure that they cast their votes.

“Some Diasporas have also taken the pains to travel home to register and to vote at the election.

“We are, therefore, charging all Nigerians in the Diaspora to reach out to their families and friends in Nigeria.

“We are urging you to use every and any influence you have and encourage them to vote for candidates that represent the best interests of Nigeria and her citizens.’’

Similarly, DanSalami urged all candidates to emphasise to their supporters the unacceptability of violence in connection with the election, saying, there are a lot at stakes in this general election.

He said the election was a consequential one that would determine the fate of over 200 million people, and impact on the African continent and the Black race.

“We believe that the Nigeria of our dream is possible. Therefore, everyone must contribute his or her own quota to actualize a new Nigeria. History is upon us and the whole world is watching,’’ the official said.

According to him, Nigeria is strategic as the preeminent leader and giant of Africa and It is the most populous country in Africa and the most populated black country in the world.

“The country is very rich in human resources as it has produced great men all over the world, and also blessed with abundant mineral resources.’’

DanSalami said that Nigeria’s greatness had been challenged for too long, adding that there was no doubt that the last few years had brought excruciating pains to the Nigerian people.

“Nigeria is at a crossroad and the next set of political leaders must be fully prepared to lead Nigeria out of the current economic, social and security gloom that have befallen our dear motherland, to an era of hope and bloom.

“There is, therefore, a desperate need for a rebirth of this great entity to a nation of our dreams.

“Being oblivious of the fact that we would live with the consequences of our decision in this election for the next four years or beyond, we appeal to Nigerians to vote their conscience in this election.

“The choice you make in this election has consequences for you and in many cases, for generations after you.

“And the decision you make in your choice of candidate in the election is the worth of your vote in the next four years. Will you be proud of the choice you make in this election or regret it?’’ he said. (NAN)