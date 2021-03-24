Photo: The Accountant General of the federation Ahmed Idris fcna and the Managing Director /Chief Executive of Galaxy Backbone Ltd during a working visit to the Treasury House

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is to explore areas of partnership with Galaxy Backbone for the mutual benefit of both Agencies.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA said this when the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar, visited him in Abuja.

Galaxy Backbone is a technology and communication enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Incorporated in 2006, the Agency provides digital infrastructure and network connectivity & communication services to public and private organizations.

Idris, while responding to Prof Muhammad Abubakar’s plea for support, noted that both agencies are serving the same government, thus effort will be made to sustain an atmosphere where both Agencies will assist and be of mutual benefit to each other.

While commending the management of Galaxy Backbone for the successes recorded by the Agency, Idris assured that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation will, as much as possible, promote Galaxy Backbone and draw patronage for them within government circles and even in the private sector.

On the facilities and services provided by Galaxy Bone, the Accountant General of the Federation stressed the need for the Agency to always ensure that these are working maximally to guarantee maximum value for the money invested in these facilities and services.

He maintained that with the current global situation, these communication facilities are imperative for efficient running of government offices, adding that Galaxy Backbone should make all effort to ensure that these facilities function optimally.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar solicited the support and patronage of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. He said the visit was in furtherance of the Agency’s policy to periodically interact with its clients to resolve issues regarding its facilities and services.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

