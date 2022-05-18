OAGF commissions newly constructed Kano Federal Pay Office

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has commissioned a newly constructed Federal Pay Office (FPO) complex in Kano State.

The Federal Pay Office in Kano State is one of the three new Federal Pay Offices constructed by the OAGF. The other two Federal Pay Offices are located in Enugu, Enugu State and in Jos, Plateau State.

The commissioning was performed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr.(Mrs.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed at an impressive ceremony in Kano State.

Speaking before commissing the Office Complex, the Minister, represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in her Ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi acknowledged that the Treasury, under the leadership of Ahmed Idris as the AGF has witnessed tremendous transformation interms of infrastructure, professionalism and staff welfare.

She recalled that she has variously been invited to commission projects at the Treasury House including a Fire Sub-Station, staff clinic and an Eye Centre.

She commended the Treasury for the successes recorded in the implementation of the Financial Management Reform Initiatives and expressed the readiness of her Ministry to always assist the Treasury achieve its objective.

The Minister advised staff of the Federal Pay Office, Kano State to make good use of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje OFR said Kano State was delighted that the project was executed in the State.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Finance, Shehu Na-Allah Kura, the Governor expressed the readiness of the Kano State Government to always assist the Federal Government in implementing development-oriented programmes and policies.

Also speaking, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA ably represented by Mr Sabo Mohammed, pointed out that the commissioning of the Federal Pay Office in Kano State was a significant achievement in the drive by the Treasury to provide comfortable accommodation for staff in the States.

He said the Federal Pay Offices are important components of the OAGF, adding that at present there are thirty-seven Federal Pay Offices in the country, with two located in Lagos State.

The commissioning of the Federal Pay Office in Kano State was attended by officials of the Kano State Government, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Directors in the OAGF.

The Federal Pay Office complex in Kano State is located at the Audi Bako Secretariat Complex.

