OAA agency celebrates as founder joins tourism experts

The founder of OAA Study and Travel Agency Limited, Matthias Ehizua, has been admitted as a fellow of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria.

Ehizua was inducted as a fellow into Nigeria’s premier awarding body for the hospitality, travel and tourism industry at a ceremony in Lagos, recently.

The fellowship title, which is the highest grade of the institute’s membership, is only given to accomplished professionals in the travel industry.

Congratulating the new fellow, the management described the fellowship as a remarkable and well-deserved accomplishment.

National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo; and the Chairman, Lagos chapter, Dr Babatunde Olaide were among those who commended the newly inducted fellow.

“Congratulations,” they stated while extending a handshake to him on the podium.”

On his part, Ehizua expressed gratitude to the agency and the institute.

“I am grateful for the induction and for the opportunity to contribute positively to Nigeria’s travel and tours industry.

“I have been privileged to travel to 35 countries, visiting and hosting study tours and international students’ activities,” he said.

He described how he oversaw the processing of over 2,000 student admissions, visas as well as tourist visas across 11 offices in Australia, the Philippines, Nepal, Vietnam, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda, with over 100 employees.

Among his many accomplishments, Ehizua was a panel speaker and delegate at several travel education agent conferences around the world.

“We have officially expanded our business in exploring the travel and tourism industry. With our head office in Lagos, Nigeria, and a network of global offices, OAA Travel Agency will support our existing and new clients in providing air ticket booking, accommodation services, travel and tour services,” he added.

OAA Study has built a reputation over the last 12 years as a genuine and dependable education agency specialising in student placement, training, business development and marketing activities for universities and colleges. It provides targeted marketing and in-depth one-on-one consulting services in Australia, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. WhatsApp Video 2023-01-14 at 2.03.02 PM.mp4