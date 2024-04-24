Nze gets N2m reward from Tansian University graduates, parents forum during wedding

Graduates of Tansian University Umunya, Anambra State, Nigeria and their parents have rewarded one of the lecturers, Dr. Nze U. Nze with two million naira (N2,000,000) during his wedding.

The wedding between Dr. Nze and Chioma Theresa Obiora, which took place at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State witnessed the gathering of people from all walks of life who came to wish the couple success in their marriage.

In her statement, Stella Ikegbunam who is the general coordinator of different support groups formed my Tansian University Alumni Association and parents forum of the university purposely for Dr. Nze’s wedding, disclosed that the wedding support totaling N2,000,000 was from different groups which has Tansian University graduates and Tansian University Parents Forum.

She said that the university don who teaches in Department of Mass Communication had all it takes to sponsor his wedding but now some of the graduates are gainfully employed decided to use the wedding as an avenue to reciprocate the generosity the lecturer showed to them during their undergraduate days in the institution.

Stella stated that parents who their children graduated from Tansian University equally gave their support. Such parents were aware of how the communication expert has helped their children during their university days.

She explained that graduates from the school raised One million three hundred thousand naira (N1,300,000) while Support from parents was seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000). The two figures amounted to the two million naira support given to the lecturer.

“Since the history of Tansian University, this is the first time the products of the institution are giving such massive support to a lecturer. Majority of the students who passed through Dr. Nze have been looking forward to reward him tangibly on his wedding day because a lot of them have benefitted from him in one way or the other. Even those who did not study Mass Communication equally benefitted from his kind gestures.

“He acted in Loco parentis for students. As a writer the money he made from creative writing and other extra curricula activities went into assisting students to pay one fee or the other. In a particular year as undergraduate student, I vividly remembered that the royalties he got from publishers of his books he used to assist students. Students borrowed money from him to complete either their school fees or sundry fees especially when parents were struggling financially. Some paid him back later while others did not till date.

“He helped those from indigent homes to pay their sundry fees. There was also case of a final year student whose parents were civil servants in one of the states that the governor was owing civil servants seven months salary then.

“Nze helped in paying school fees of the students which enabled him to write his degree exam. His parents refunded him later. So, as those who are aware of his kindness we looked forward to reward him handsomely during his wedding for being there for us in absence of our parents and in time of need. The present students in Tansian University told me that he is still caring for them. That is very kind of him.”

“He is one of the best lecturers in Mass Communication Department of Tansian University. National Association of Mass Communication Students (NAMCOS), Tansian University Chapter has rewarded him on five different academic sessions as best lecturer in the department. He treated students as if they were his blood siblings.

“He imparted sense of vision and direction on students, he is the founder of TANSIAN NEWS newspaper and TANSIAN TIMES magazine which gave the students opportunity for practical.

“Some years ago TANSIAN NEWS won NUC Best Campus Newspaper Award. With that he projected the name of our university. Today, we have Tansian University graduates who are writers. It is because Dr. Nze mentored them when they were students. He is an ideal teacher.

“He taught more practical than theory. In most cases he bought material for the practical from his personal pocket just for his students to learn. Many of us still remember the title and contents of most of the courses he taught us because he usually cited life examples to drive home his lesson. In a survey conducted in the school from 2018 to 2022 it was noticed that Nze U. Nze is the most daily mentioned name by students for something good. The above instances are just to mention but a few reasons for giving him the massive support”

“The 2 million naira support from graduates and parents is not up to one tenth of what he spent in assisting students. It is just to show little gratitude for what he had done for us. I want to equally use this channel to tell the world that we still have good lecturers in Nigeria universities. It is not always negative news that we witnessed in our tertiary institutions. We still have teachers who have the interest of students at heart.” Stella Ikegbunam explained.

In his reactions, Dr. Nze thanked the alumni of Tansian University and parents for their support.

The founder of Tansian Times magazine stated that he was not expecting any pay back when he was assisting students. He assisted because he was in position to do so. The teacher thanked the parents and alumni for believing that one good turn deserves another.

The former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate during the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi who also attended the wedding said he joined friends and well wishers to pray for Dr, Nze and his wife Chioma to have happy marriage.

The former governor said Nze was among young Anambra State First Class Graduates who benefitted from his one million naira (N1,000,000) Masters Degree scholarship when he was the governor of the state.

He said that after obtaining masters degree, Nze went ahead to bag Ph.D.

He not only rose to the rank of Senior Lecturer but also become the Head of Department of Mass Communication in Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State.

As a writer, Dr. Nze won series of award in academics and creative writing including First Prize in the prestigious Nigeria National Award for Creative Writing in Indigenous Language.

Mr. Obi said that the N1,000,000 he gave Nze some years ago as young first class graduate opened doors for many achievements he recorded in education sector.

He said that Nze’s achievements and that of others who benefitted from the N1,000,000 Scholarship Scheme reinforced his commitment to education, human development and health.