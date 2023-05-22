By Olaide Ayinde

Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Bauchi State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has lauded vision of the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retired) for establishing the scheme.

She made the commendation during the NYSC Golden Jubilee celebration on Thursday in Bauchi.

The Coordinator also appreciated the past Chief Executive Officers of the scheme as well as the incumbent Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yushau Ahmed for approving the activities lined up for the celebration.

The scheme, she said, contributed immensely to revitalise the affinity among diverse nationalities of the Nigeria and bolstered the values of respect for culture, religions and customs practiced by each of the ethnic groups in the country.

“Over the years, the scheme did not only achieve its objectives but went extra-miles in setting new milestones.

“In the Area of health, it is not an exaggeration to state that most medical outfits, especially in rural areas are manned or run by Corps medical personnel.

“This is in addition to the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme of the scheme.

“Likewise, in the education sector, NYSC post greater percentage of Corps members to schools to mould the future leaders in various disciplines.

“The scheme has also achieved a lot in addressing the imbalances that exist in the society through the instrumentality of the Community Development and Special project, where corps members initiate and execute both group and individual projects,” she said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, Director, NYSC Nrtheast Area Office, said the scheme was established among others to groom Nigerian youths and make them self-reliant.

Represented by Emetaram Chapman, Deputy Director, Administration, NYSC Northeast Area Office, Yahaya added that corps members were posted to identify and contribute towards addressing challenges in host communities.

“This is to come up with initiative of how to solve them and improve on the communities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the activities lined up to mark the event include exhibition of Skills Acquisition Programme’s products made by the corps members in the state, novelty football match and cultural dances.

Others are presentation of merit award to some members of staff of the scheme and award of honour to some distinguished personalities, among others.(NAN)