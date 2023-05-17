By Folasade Akpan

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari,

has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to keep up the good

work it has been doing by providing quality service to the nation.

She made the call at the launch of special medical outreach under

the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) of the NYSC held in

Jahi village, Abuja, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the scheme.

Buhari, who urged the NYSC not to relent in efforts toward promoting

unity in the country, said she had noted with great satisfaction, the giant strides

being accomplished by the scheme through the provision of healthcare to Nigerians.

The wife of the president said that the introduction of the HIRD programme had

been successful “and as part of my office’s appreciation, the donation of a well-equipped

mobile clinic to the scheme is to enhance the success of the Corps Medical Team.

“I am sure that this facility would continuously assist in this respect.

“I am optimistic that the commemoration of the five decades of NYSC’s existence, coupled with

the introduction of the HIRD outreach, will further validate the argument for the continued relevance

of the scheme.”

While identifying and felicitating with the NYSC on its great achievements at 50, she called on well-meaning

Nigerians and partners to support the activities of youth corps members to help boost the economy.

She said “I will like to state with all sense of modesty, that the administration of President Muhammadu

Buhari will be remembered as one which places premium on youth development.

“Mr President is particularly passionate about the NYSC, his support for the scheme is driven by his

belief in one Nigeria and sincere appreciation of the contributions of these young men and women.”

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, said that like other developing countries,

Nigeria is also facing challenges in the health sector, but concerted efforts are

being made by various stakeholders, including the NYSC, to make the system functional.

He added that as a scheme that has continued to expand its frontiers in the delivery of services to

Nigerians, NYSC inaugurated the HIRD programme in 2014.

He explained that “HIRD is a platform through which youth corps medical personnel comprising doctors,

pharmacists, nurses and dentists, among others, provide free and quality healthcare to people, especially the rural poor.

“I am pleased to report that so far, more than three million Nigerians have benefitted from this initiative.”

He commended the wife of the president for donating the mobile clinic to the scheme, adding that the

NYSC is still relishing her benevolence in donating the high-capacity ultra-modern mobile clinic.

Ahmed said that the facility, which was handed over to the scheme a year ago, had

enhanced efficiency of the NYSC’s health interventions.

“We also thank individuals and corporate bodies that have contributed in one way or the other to the

success of the HIRD since its inception.

“And in line with our commitment to sustaining the relevance of the scheme through post-golden

jubilee operations, I will like to assure Nigerians that the provision of quality health services will remain one of our priorities.”

The Chief of the community, Mr Salihu Adamu, thanked the NYSC for the medical outreach.

According to him, good health is very important and without it one cannot live a wholesome life.

He, however, pleaded with the Federal Government not to scrap the scheme as speculated in some quarters,

saying it has been helping in giving quality education and health in rural areas like Jahi community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the HIRD programme started in Kwara

in 2014. (NAN