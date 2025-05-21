NYSC will continue to campaign against GBV, inequality -D-G

The Director-General (D-G), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, says that the NYSC would continue to champion the campaign against gender-based violence

By Blessing Odega

The Director-General (D-G), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, says that the NYSC would continue to champion the campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) and inequality.

Nafiu made the disclosure on Wednesday at a one-day gender advocacy and sensitisation campaign for pupils and students of three selected schools in Jos South Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

The D-G, who was represented by Plateau NYSC Coordinator Mr Yavala Iliya, said that the NYSC was using the Corps Gender Vanguard Community Development Service (CDS) groups as its foot soldiers.

He said that the 2025 first phase of the grassroots gender sensitisation and advocacy campaign was a well-thought-out initiative aimed at exposing GBV and gender inequality ills.

Nafiu said that the programme with the theme “Breaking the Circle of Ignorance” was being held in selected rural communities across the northern states of the country.

The D-G explained that gender issues were often misconstrued as affecting females alone, buttressing that gender issues affected both men and women in terms of their rights, roles, and responsibilities.

According to him, gender-based violence extended beyond physical assault to include emotional, mental, and psychological abuse, adding that such acts violated the rights of the victims.

He said the sensitisation campaign was to emphasise the importance of ensuring that no individual, man, woman, boy or girl, is denied the opportunity to realise their potential.

Nafiu said that the NYSC, in its efforts at reducing the incidences of gender-based violence in rural communities, had facilitated the formation of gender clubs in schools.

He added that the effort was in addition to providing links to victims of gender abuse through the GBV toll-free line of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, which is 08031230651.

The D-G further said the NYSC would continue to champion the campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) and inequality using the Corps Gender Vanguard Community Development Service (CDS) groups as its foot soldiers.

He appealed to all stakeholders to be more supportive, proactive and sensitive to gender matters with the hope that the war against GBV would soon be won.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pupils and students of Salvation Primary/Secondary Schools, Berom Commy Secondary School and LEA Primary School were sensitised on child abuse and its consequences, gender-based violence and the legal framework for child rights protection. (NAN) (http://www.nannews.ng)