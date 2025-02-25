NYSC, Wema bank build ICT centre in Kaduna

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in partnership with Wema Bank has begun the construction of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre in Kaduna.

By Sani Idris

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in partnership with Wema Bank has begun the construction of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre in Kaduna.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was performed on Tuesday at the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Director-General (D-G) of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yushau Ahmed, said the centre was aimed at improving the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED).

According to him, it will also

provide abundant opportunities for the corps members to acquire skills and knowledge in ICT.

Ahmed added that the ICT training hub would complement NYSC’s existing infrastructure, thereby enhancing the overall quality of the SAED Programme and empowering the corps members with relevant skills.

He disclosed that the partnership with Wema Bank wad aimed at establish similar centres in all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria to

promote inclusive development and growth.

“The centres will be situated in rural areas, providing opportunities for local communities to access ICT training and resources, bridging the urban-rural divide and promoting socio-economic development.

“The choice of rural areas is deliberate, as these regions have been largely forgotten and lack access to opportunities, hindering their potential for growth and development.

“By establishing these centres, NYSC and Wema Bank aim to improve knowledge, encourage community participation, and enhance education in these areas, promoting a culture of inclusivity and empowerment,”he said

Speaking further, the director-general said the project focusing on rural areas was to align with the goal of reducing the urban-rural divide, ensuring that all the communities have access to opportunities and resources.

“Both the the corps members and the members of the community and the school where the centre is situated will benefit immensely from it,”he said.

Also, the Executive Director of Wema bank,

Tunde Mabawonku, stated that their partnership was designed to create a platform for skills innovation, empowering youth to acquire additional skills, including ICT, digital, and social skills.

This, he said, would enable them to increase their income-earning potentials.

Mabawonku said that many corps members were unsure of their career paths upon entering NYSC, stating that the centres would provide opportunities for learning and self-improvement.

“By the time they complete their service, they will be equipped to succeed in the market or as entrepreneurs,”he said .

The executive director emphasised the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria, providing resources for basic coding and understanding of AI.

He said that AI learning was now more accessible, with human-created tools that enable individuals to learn and adopt it concepts without requiring extensive computer expertise.

Mabawonku said the ICT centre would be equipped with best-in-class technology, enabling young minds to learn and work with AI.

He added that Wema Bank deliberately chose to establish the centre in a rural area, rather than a major city, to promote development in underserved regions.

Mabawonku explained that the location was selected due to its proximity to Abuja and Kaduna, making it easily accessible to the youths from the surrounding areas.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Kagarko LGA, it’s Chairman, Muhiddeen Umar,

emphasised the importance of maintaining the newly-constructed structure.

He assured that the local government and the community would work together to establish a community-based security system.

Umar expressed confidence that the collaborative effort would prevent any potential issues.

He highlighted the significance of partnering with banks to promote ICT knowledge among the community.

Umar said that in contemporary digital age, progress was largely dependent on having a good understanding of ICT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre has the

capacity of 80-90 persons at a time, with other facilities such a as management office.(NAN)